Alabama Republican Primary Run-Off Election Set for Tuesday

Beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow voters will head to the polls to cast their votes for the Republican Primary Run-off Election. The race is between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions. While masks or face coverings are not mandatory at polling locations across the state, voters are strongly encouraged to wear them. Voters will be able to cast their votes tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. TV24 Primetime News will have a complete update on election results.