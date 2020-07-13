LifeSouth and Local Patient Host Blood Drive to Help Raise Awareness for Amniotic Fluid Embolism in Moody
Monday, July 13, 2020
LifeSouth is also encouraging the Moody community to come out to a blood drive this Saturday at Moody City Hall. This blood drive will also help to raise awareness for amniotic fluid embolism which is a rare condition that occurs when amniotic fluid that surrounds a baby in the womb enters a mother’s bloodstream. A Moody mother who experienced this condition partnered with LifeSouth to help raise awareness of AFE in the community. All blood donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and COVID-19 antibody test as well. For more information or to find a blood drive near you, visit lifesouth.org.
