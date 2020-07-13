LifeSouth and Local Patient Host Blood Drive to Help Raise Awareness for Amniotic Fluid Embolism in Moody

LifeSouth is also encouraging the Moody community to come out to a blood drive this Saturday at Moody City Hall. This blood drive will also help to raise awareness for amniotic fluid embolism which is a rare condition that occurs when amniotic fluid that surrounds a baby in the womb enters a mother’s bloodstream. A Moody mother who experienced this condition partnered with LifeSouth to help raise awareness of AFE in the community. All blood donors will receive a free cholesterol screening and COVID-19 antibody test as well. For more information or to find a blood drive near you, visit lifesouth.org.