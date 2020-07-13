UAB & Altimmune Announce COVID-19 Positive Preclinical Results

A preclinical study of a COVID-19 vaccine recently performed at UAB has shown positive results within the vaccine candidate. Researchers with UAB and Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, tested mice using nasal spray injections. Researchers found a mouse immune response in the blood strong enough to neutralize the COVID-19 virus. They also found a potent immune response in the respiratory tract which is where the virus first infects. The biopharmaceutical company plans to start its first Phase one safety and immunity test of the vaccine candidate in humans later this year.