Upcoming Emergency Blood Drive This Week in Anniston

There were more than 1,600 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Alabama on Sunday, along with seven additional virus-related deaths. Blood donors are desperately needed for COVID Antibody testing. The Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center has partnered with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers for an Emergency Blood Drive. Blood drives will be held three days this week at the Anniston Meeting Center and inside the bloodmobile at RMC Anniston.

Wilson says all donors will automatically get the antibody test and the results from that testing will be emailed. Everyone is encouraged to donate and possibly save a life. Donors must be 17 years old or 16 with parental consent. Masks are required when giving a donation. For more information, visit lifesouth.org.

