COVID Negative Patients Moved to New Nursing Facilities in Etowah County

Several nursing home facilities are working together to keep its patients safe as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Gadsden Health and Rehab along with Trussville Health and Rehab have admitted COVID negative patients from another nursing facility in Etowah County due to a COVID-related staffing crisis. The patients who weren’t showing signs of COVID-19 were assessed and tested by nurses before being relocated to new facilities. According to a press release from ProHealth Group, the patients are now on isolation protocols, receiving appropriate medical care and will be continually assessed for COVID-19 symptoms. Each loved one of every patient relocated has been notified and will continue receiving updates regarding their health during the pandemic.

