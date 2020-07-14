Centre City Hall Closed After Employees Tests Positive for COVID-19
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Centre City Hall is closed until further notice after reports that multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19. According to WEIS Radio, the city hall meeting that was originally scheduled for tonight has been postponed. Centre Police Chief Kirk Blakenship says he is currently under self-quarantine and reports that another employee of the police department is also quarantining, awaiting test results.
