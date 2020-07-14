Etowah County's Upcoming Virtual Job Fairs

Despite high unemployment numbers as a result of the pandemic, employers are still needing workers. East AlabamaWorks has partnered with the Chamber of Gadsden and Etowah County to bridge the gap between employers and jobseekers. Many jobs are still looking to be filled in both the healthcare field and manufacturing industry. Two virtual job fairs will take place tomorrow and are open for anyone interested. The virtual fair focusing on jobs in healthcare will feature Crothall Healthcare, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and more. The virtual fair for jobs in manufacturing will feature Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Meyer Utility Structures, Personnel Staffing and several others. Brady says the virtual fair will be a lot like in person job fairs.

The virtual job fair will take place Wednesday. Jobseekers looking to participate must register online at etowahchamber.org/jobfair. Once registered, the jobseeker will be emailed a special link to participate in the job fairs. Registration also allows participants to upload a resume to be shared with participating employers.The Virtual Job Fair for Healthcare jobs will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. following the jobs for manufacturing from 11 a.m. until noon.