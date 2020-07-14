Federal Income Tax Deadline July 15th

If you haven’t filed your federal income taxes yet, you have until tomorrow to do so. The deadline was postponed to July 15th because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. So if you are filing, you might want to do so online. There is a huge backlog of paper tax returns because so many IRS employees have been working from home. That means taxpayers who already filed a paper return may be waiting awhile for any refunds. Taxpayers can request an extension to October 15th, but still need to submit an extension form by Wednesday.