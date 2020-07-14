IRS Canceling Stimulus Checks Sent to Dead People

If you were one to receive a COVID stimulus check for someone who passed away, the IRS says you no longer have to return it. The Internal Revenue Service is now saying those checks have been canceled. Stimulus checks relied on previous tax filings so the IRS could quickly send out checks to eligible taxpayers. Well people died in between their last filings and when the checks were sent, many taxpayers received the one-time payment through direct deposit. Lawmakers are currently considering another payment; though it would likely be more selective in who receives it.

