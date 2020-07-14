Jacksonville City Council Discuss Mask Ordinance

Coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide; cases in Calhoun County have more than doubled in the past two weeks and more patients have been admitted into the hospital. The conversation of mask ordinances are being discussed between several local municipalities to help slow the spread of the virus.

The City of Jacksonville becomes the latest local municipality to discuss the idea of mandating masks after RMC Executive Louis Bass urged council members to consider an ordinance during last night’s work session. Bass stressed the importance of an ordinance due to the fact that COVID-19 cases in the area are on the rise, and the virus isn’t just affecting older people. While several council members agree that masks need to be enforced, other members of the council are not in favor of an ordinance due to enforcement concerns. Councilwoman Sandra Sudduth says she plans to organize a committee to figure out how to create an ordinance that would better serve the Jacksonville Community.

Sudduth says the council did however pass a resolution which strongly encourages residents to wear masks when in public settings. She says the committee will be made up of several council members, the city’s Chief of Police, fire chief, and representatives from the Emergency Management Agency. The committee will meet to begin discussing steps towards writing an ordinance on Monday.

