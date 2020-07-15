Gov. Ivey Issues Statewide Mask Ordinance Until July 30th

As health officials try to slow the COVID-19 surge throughout Alabama, a mandatory statewide mask order has been set in place. Governor Kay Ivey announced the order after the state recently recorded a pandemic-high of 40 deaths in a single day and hospitals continue to fill up with COVID-19 patients. The order will go into effect Thursday afternoon until July 31st. Anyone older than six years old is required to wear them. However there are certain exceptions; people who have medical conditions, those who are exercising, or those who are performing certain types of jobs and masks can not be worn. Ivey says she’s aware that this order will be difficult to enforce but hopes people will take it upon themselves to do what is in the best interest for themselves, and loved ones.