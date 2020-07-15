Jacksonville State University Fall 2020 Reopening Plan

When Jacksonville State University reopens for the fall semester, masks will continue to be required for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus. All students will receive a “Cocky Cares Kit” that will include JSU-branded face coverings, hand sanitizer, and educational materials. Students will also be required to test for COVID-19 at the Student Health Center on campus. Students, faculty, and staff will also be required to record their health status every three days using a Gamecock Health Check application. Classrooms are being set up for social distancing. The academic calendar for fall semester has been shortened so that no student will be in class after Thanksgiving Break. No decisions have been made regarding any alteration in the Spring 2021 calendar.