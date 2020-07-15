Local Election Results

Taking a look at more results from yesterday’s elections. The race for Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place two representatives resulted in Beth Kellum defeating Will Smith with 60% of the votes



In Cherokee County, Mike Welsh defeated Andrew Jones in the race for Superintendent of the Cherokee County Board of Education.

Cleburne County residents voted on County Commissioner for District four and voters chose Roger Hill over Rex Nolen.

A local runoff election in Etowah County for Revenue Commissioner ended with Becky Nordgren defeating Jeff Overstreet. And another local runoff election in Etowah County for the county Board of Education. Voters chose Tim Womack over Tiffany Holcomb-Works. All election results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office are still unofficial.