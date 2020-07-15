RMC and Stringfellow Hospitals Reinstate No Visitor Policy

Locally, coronavirus cases are also increasing, which has prompted officials at RMC and Stringfellow Hospitals to reinstate the earlier restrictions to protect staff and patients against the further spread of the virus. Visitors will no longer be allowed inside the hospital effective Thursday at 5 p.m. This goes for family members and non-essential health care personnel. Visitors will only be allowed for compassionate care for end-of-life patient cases, support persons with disabilities, and one support person for maternity cases.