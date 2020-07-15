Recruiting Buzz: Oxford's Roc Taylor & Etowah's Trent Davis

There’s no question that one of the biggest offseason impacts of COVID-19 in the world of sports has been recruiting. Prospects around the nation are not getting a full complement of summer camps and on-campus visits. However, a few local stars are picking up major buzz on the trail.

Oxford’s Roc Taylor has picked up his first in-state Power Five offer from Auburn. Taylor committed to the Tennessee Vols earlier this year. He’s currently ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit for the 2021 class and he’s coming off a big season where he caught 71 passes for more than 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns for the state champion Oxford Yellow Jackets.

Meanwhile Etowah Running Back Trent Davis is also picking up major steam in the recruiting world. Davis picked up his first Power Five offer from Duke. Davis is also coming off a monster season where he rushed for over 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns and added 21 catches for over 300 yards and another five scores.