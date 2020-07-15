State Representative Ron Johnson Passes At Age 76

The longest serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives has passed away. Governor Kay Ivey ordered flags on all government buildings at half-staff until sunset in honor of Republican State Representative, Ron Johnson of Sylacauga died Tuesday of complications from liver cancer. Johnson was 76 years old. He held the District 33 seat that serves portions of Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties for more than four decades. Under Alabama law, Governor Ivey is required to call a special election to fill Johnson’s vacancy.