Anniston RMC Out of ICU Beds

Not only is Calhoun County battling the sudden rise in COVID-19 patients, Executive Director of the RMC Foundation, Lagina Fillingim, tells TV24 that Northeast Regional Medical Center has no more ICU beds available inside the main hospital. Further patients who need intensive care will have to be sent to another facility for treatment. RMC recently announced the hospital’s return to its “No visitors” policy due to the COVID-19 surge. Visitors will only be allowed for compassionate care for end-of-life patient cases, support persons with disabilities and one support person allowed for maternity cases.