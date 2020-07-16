CLAS Recognizes Pleasant Valley Elementary

And staying in the Calhoun County Schools system, Pleasant Valley Elementary School has been recognized as a CLAS Banner School. The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools recognizes 8 schools across the state that showcases outstanding programs and service to students. This past school year, Pleasant Valley’s focus was reading, relationships and other rigorous assignments which teachers believe will help students throughout their lives. Each school was nominated for this award by their superintendent with 189 school programs nominated statewide.