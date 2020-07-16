CVS & Target Now Require Customers to Wear Masks

CVS and Target are joining a growing list of nationwide retailers requiring customers to wear masks while shopping in their stores. The CVS policy goes into effect Monday and Target’s begins on August 1st.



Target says that it will provide disposable masks at entrances to customers who don’t have one. The retailer noted that 80% of its stores already required masks or facial coverings because of local and state regulations. Wal-Mart, Best Buy and other major retailers are also requiring the masks.