Calhoun County Schools Delays Start Date To August 11th

Students in the Calhoun County School System will begin school at a later date. According to the School Board, the start date for Calhoun County Schools has been delayed to August 11th. This will give faculty and staff more time to prepare for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner says the decision to delay school isn’t about being nervous of the virus, it’s about making sure faculty and staff have enough time for training to meet the needs of students.