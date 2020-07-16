Gadsden Woman Charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child

A Gadsden woman is being held on bond for exposing a child to controlled substances. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Holly Brock-Wise tested positive for Methamphetamine and other controlled substances while five months pregnant. She also has not had any prenatal care during her pregnancy. Brock-Wise also has other charges with another agency. She is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond and will be treated at a drug treatment facility under the courts supervision once she is released.