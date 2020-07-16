Georgia Governor Bans Cities & Counties from Requiring Masks

While wearing a face mask in public is now mandatory in Alabama, a neighboring state has blocked cities and counties from making masks a requirement in public. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he strongly encourages people to wear masks, but he will not require them. Kemp did however extend the measure that recommends people to socially distance, and that people with health problems stay home as possible. Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms had mandated masks and her office says that ordinance “still remains in effect;” although Kemps executive order now voids that. Other municipalities with mask ordinances include Rome, Savannah, and Athens. Governor Kemp has faced much criticism since the pandemic began for his handling of the state’s coronavirus response. He was among the last governors to sign a “Shelter in Place Order” and one of the first Governors to allow some businesses to reopen after the shutdown.