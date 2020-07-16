Gov. Ivey Establishes Alabama Innovation Commission

Governor Kay Ivey has established a platform for innovators to engage policymakers and exchange ideas that promote innovation in the state. Innovate Alabama, also known as the Alabama Innovation Commission, is expected to bring together the state’s leading innovators to develop a long-term strategy to create a more resilient, inclusive and robust economy. The commission is made up of 13 members and will include a six-member advisory council who will examine policies to increase entrepreneurship, spur innovation, and enhance technology accelerators. Alabama’s first statewide commission on entrepreneurship and innovation will virtually convene on August 13th.