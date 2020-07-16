Mandatory Mask Order in Effect Until July 31st

The statewide mandatory mask order is now in effect. Governor Kay Ivey announced the order yesterday, and it will last until the end of the month. Masks are now required to be worn throughout the state while people are outside of their homes; in public places or closer than 6 feet from anyone who isn’t a part of their household. Children who are six or younger or people with certain medical conditions or disabilities do not have to wear masks. Other exceptions in the order are for people who are exercising and those who are on a job where masks can not be worn. Breaking the order carries a penalty of $500 or jail time, but Governor Ivey says that the focus will be on education as opposed to punishment.