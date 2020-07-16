Two Arrested and Charged with Burglary in Etowah County
In a separate incident, Booker Thomas and Jonathan Cash were arrested and charged with third degree Burglary in Etowah County. Sheriff Horton says the burglary took place at a home on Sandvalley Road last week. Security cameras outside the home provided investigators with the evidence needed to charge Thomas and Cash. Thomas was additionally served with a warrant for Probation Violation. They are both being held without bond.
