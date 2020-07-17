Alabama's Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.5%
Friday, July 17, 2020
As Economy Reopens Alabama’s unemployment rate has dropped to 7.5% as the economy continues to reopen. The jobless rate from June was down substantially from April’s 12.9%. During that time, almost 217,000 people lost their jobs as businesses closed or cut back because of the pandemic. Since then, stores and beaches have reopened, and additional businesses have resumed work with restrictions on crowd size and additional cleaning.
Please reload