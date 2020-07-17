Anniston City Board of Education Approves Reopening Plan

The Anniston City Board of Education has approved its plan for the upcoming academic school year that involves virtual learning for the first two weeks. From August 5th until August 14, all Anniston City Schools students will participate in virtual learning. All students from Kindergarten thru 12th grade will receive chrome books during registration and all pre-schoolers will receive tablets. After August 14th, students will either continue virtual learning or reroute to traditional schooling and return to campus on August 17th. Once the choice is made, students will be committed to that choice for nine-weeks.



The city council has partnered with schools to provide $50,000 in funding while also converting several community centers into virtual learning centers. During school hours, all students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear masks. Board President Robert Houston says this plan could change depending on COVID-19.

