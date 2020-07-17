Annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend for School Related Items Begins Today
Friday, July 17, 2020
And while families are preparing kids for back to school, everyone is encouraged to take advantage of the annual sales tax holiday weekend that began today. School related items such as books, clothes, computers and other school items will be free of the state’s four-percent sales or use tax. To get a full list of supplies included in the sales tax holiday, visit Alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholiday.
