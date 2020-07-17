Chief Ladiga Trail Extension to Begin Next Year

The extension of the Chief Ladiga Trail is moving in the right direction. Beginning sometime next year, more than seven additional miles will be added on to the Chief Ladiga Trail. Toby Bennington, Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Anniston says the extension will be added from Mike Tucker Parker to a location on Fourth Street. This has been a project in the works for years but Bennington says agreements had to be reached in order for the project to move forward. One protocol included the identification of and approval from the property owners which the trail would be extended through. Norfolk Southern, and M&H Valve are just a few agreements that had to be made in order for the trail to remain on its original path. Bennington says this extension will bring so much to the city.



Bennington says several agreements and discussions are still needing to be finalized before the project can begin but he’s confident the entire extension will be finalized before next year. The Chief Ladiga Trails currently runs 33 miles from Anniston to Piedmont before extending another 63 miles into Georgia.

