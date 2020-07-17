GA Governor Sues Atlanta to End Defiance of Mask Order

Happening in a neighboring state, the feud between the Governor and a mayor ignites after a statewide order to ban masks requirements is ignored. Governor Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit in state court late Thursday in Atlanta. The suit argues that Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms has overstepped her authority and must obey Kemp’s executive order to ban the requirement of face masks under state law. Earlier this week, Kemp issued a statewide order, banning cities and counties from requiring people to wear face coverings. However, his order was quickly met with defiance by Bottoms and several other mayors who said they would continue enforcing their ordinances.



The state asks a judge to overturn Bottoms’ orders that are more restrictive than Kemp’s, block her from issuing any more such orders and instruct the City Council not to ratify Bottoms’ actions or adopt any ordinances inconsistent with Kemp.

