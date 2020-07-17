Gadsden Man Arrested for Felony Theft Charges

In a separate case, Gadsden Police arrested Jerome Gunn for first degree Theft by Deception. Officers executed several search warrants yesterday including Gunn’s car wash on West Meighan Boulevard. It’s unclear what officers found while searching the locations seeing as though the search warrants and arrest are a part of an active and ongoing investigation. Gunn was booked and released from the Etowah County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

