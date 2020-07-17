Gadsden Woman Arrested and Charged with Financial Exploitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
A Gadsden woman has been arrested for financial exploitation of an elderly person. WEIS Radio reports that Gina Gilbert was taken into custody by agents of the Attorney’s General’s Office. Investigators believe Gilbert took property from an elderly woman in an amount that exceeded $1 million. She was transported to the Etowah County Detention Center where she was booked and released on $60,000 bond.
