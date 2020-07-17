Interim U.S. Attorney Appointed for Alabama’s Northern District

Attorney General William Bar has appointed a U-S Justice Department employee to interim U.S. Attorney for Alabama’s Northern District. Prim Escalona will replace Jay Town, former U.S. Attorney, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Town was appointed to the position in August of 2017 by President Trump and was the second longest serving U.S. Attorney in the nation. Escalona received her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and has had multiple leadership positions within the Department of Justice. Escalona will be responsible for prosecuting federal criminal offenses and representing the United States in civil litigation in the district. Barr describes Escalona as a dedicated public servant with extensive legal experience.

