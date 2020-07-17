Local Players Highlight MaxPreps Preseason All-State Team
Friday, July 17, 2020
As we await word on what high school football will look like this fall, the hype machine for the season continues to run full strength. One of the nation’s top publications has released its preseason All-State team for each state and several local players made the cut for Alabama. In fact defending 6A state champion Oxford led the way with five overall selections that was tied for No. 1 alongside defending 7A state champion Thompson.
Local selections listed below:
First Team Offense
QB - Trey Higgins, Oxford | Sr.
WR - Roc Taylor, Oxford | Sr.
OL - Rod Orr, Gadsden City | Sr.
First Team Defense
DB - Trequon Fegans, Oxford | Jr.
Second Team Offense
OL - Brandon Kirksey, Oxford | Sr.
AP - Trent Davis, Etowah | Sr.
Second Team Defense
LB - Tavares Elston, Oxford | Jr.
DB - Martavious Davis, Etowah | Sr.