Piedmont Poll Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19
Saturday, July 18, 2020
A poll worker who worked the polls Tuesday in Piedmont has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Mayor Bill Baker, the worker was stationed at the Piedmont Municipal Court. Since receiving positive results, the worker has been hospitalized. All poll workers were wearing masks the day of voting. Mayor Baker says anyone who voted at the Piedmont Municipal Court should get tested immediately if they show any symptoms.
Please reload