Those are the words of astronaut Neil Armstrong, spoken 51 years ago. On July 20, 1969, Armstrong became the first human to set foot on the moon. With an estimated 600 million people around the world watching on TV, Armstrong climbed down the ladder and proclaimed those unforgettable words. Moments later, Buzz Aldrin joined him. The two men explored the moon for 2-and-a-half-hours as they collected samples and took photos.