Cherokee County Man Hit By Vehicle; Driver Arrested on DUI Charges

A Cherokee County man was working in his garden over the weekend when he was hit by a truck. Fortunately, the man only suffered minor injuries however, the driver of the vehicle is now facing serious charges. WEIS Radio reports Chadwick Rochester of Leesburg has been charged with Driving Under the Influence. State Troopers say Rochester was traveling down County Road 40 when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway and hit the victim who was working outside. Rochester also hit a parked vehicle in the driveway and troopers say he attempted to leave the scene multiple times. Rochester was booked and has since been released on bond from the Cherokee County Detention Center.