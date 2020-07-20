Final Week for Federal Unemployment Benefits

This is the last week for the $600 bonus to state unemployment benefits.The boost, when added to state benefits, is more than what two-thirds of American workers made on the job. Members of Congress are beginning to work this week on the next economic stimulus package; however, it’s unlikely they’ll agree on- or approve the next step to help the unemployed before the payments lapse. The end of the federal addition to unemployment is expected to be a major blow to those without jobs right now because the economy is still far from recovered from the pandemic.