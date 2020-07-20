Gadsden City Schools to Begin School Year Virtual Only

Based on input from parents and teachers, the Gadsden City Schools System has decided to begin the school year using virtual instruction only. School will begin August 17th rather than August 11th. Superintendent Tony Reddick says teachers will report into the classrooms and teach virtually to students using the devices they’ve been given. Reddick also says the timeline for remote only learning is to be determined. Reddick says he is aware that some are concerned about loss of instruction, but his primary focus is the safety of students. Gadsden City Schools system will also provide meal pickups for its students once the school year begins.