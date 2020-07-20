Hospital Near COVID-19 Patient Capacity and First Inmate Tests Positive in Calhoun County

The spread of COVID-19 is continuing to take effect throughout Calhoun County. Northeast Regional Hospital’s two COVID-19 units are full to capacity and the hospital is working to open a third COVID unit that will have the capacity to hold 14-16 patients. The Unified Command in Calhoun County held a press conference moments ago to provide a countywide update on current COVID-19 numbers. During that conference, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed its first inmate to test positive for the virus.

The Unified Command continues to plead with the community to do their part and help slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Sheriff Matthew Wade says the Sheriff’s Office has gone to every extent to keep the virus out of the jail but unfortunately, with the virus spreading quickly, it was only a matter of time before someone tests positive. Sheriff Wade says the inmate is in quarantine and other officers who have come into contact with the inmate are being tested. To date, four deputies have tested positive for the virus, while several others are awaiting test results. Locally, the hospitals are battling at near capacity for its patients, with not enough staff members to handle the load.

Currently, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 814 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Calhoun County.

