Petition to Rename Edmund Pettus Bridge After Rep. Lewis

Civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S Representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, John Lewis, has died. A petition to rename Alabama’s iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge after Congressman Lewis has received more than 400,000 signatures. Lewis marched along the bridge in 1965 with hundreds of African Americans during what is known as ‘Bloody Sunday.’ From Selma to Mongomery, the protesters were en route towards the state capital, as they were demonstrating their desire to exercise their constitutional right to vote. Lewis died over the weekend at the age of 80, after a battle with cancer.