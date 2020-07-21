2020 Census Response: Alabama In Danger of Losing 1 House Seat

The state’s current Census participation rate is 2% points behind the national average. This means Alabama is in danger of losing at least one congressional seat. Governor Kay Ivey reported the state’s current participation rate is 59.8%. Although the state’s performance is better than other southern states, Census leader Kenneth Boswell says Alabama would lose one of its seven U.S House Seats and possibly two if the counting ended now. This puts at stake the more than $13 billion in annual federal funding for school nutrition programs, health care, infrastructure and housing programs. If you have yet to complete the 2020 Census, log on to my2020census.gov.