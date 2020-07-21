AHSAA Expected To Announce Plan Thursday

High school sports fans as well as players and coaches got some very encouraging news Tuesday from the leadership at the AHSAA. The AHSAA's Medical Advisory Board is set to give its recommendations to the Central Board of Control Wednesday and after a vote the state will announce its guidelines moving forward. Details of what the plan will look like are unclear, but Savarese is pleased with the progress so far from school leadership. [Hear from AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese in the featured video]

Programming Note:

HS Football Media Days

LIVE on WOTM & TV24!

Wed. July 22

Time: 8AM - 1PM

Dadeville

Smiths Station

Russell County

Notasulga

*Lanett

Benjamin Russell

Glenwood

Reeltown

Opelika

Local HS Football Media Days

Friday, July 24

Calhoun County - Anniston Country Club

Tuesday, July 28

Etowah County - Downtown Civic Center

Wednesday, August 5

Talladega County - Shocco Springs