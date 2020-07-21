AHSAA Expected To Announce Plan Thursday
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
High school sports fans as well as players and coaches got some very encouraging news Tuesday from the leadership at the AHSAA. The AHSAA's Medical Advisory Board is set to give its recommendations to the Central Board of Control Wednesday and after a vote the state will announce its guidelines moving forward. Details of what the plan will look like are unclear, but Savarese is pleased with the progress so far from school leadership. [Hear from AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese in the featured video]
Programming Note:
HS Football Media Days
LIVE on WOTM & TV24!
Wed. July 22
Time: 8AM - 1PM
Dadeville
Smiths Station
Russell County
Notasulga
*Lanett
Benjamin Russell
Glenwood
Reeltown
Opelika
Local HS Football Media Days
Friday, July 24
Calhoun County - Anniston Country Club
Tuesday, July 28
Etowah County - Downtown Civic Center
Wednesday, August 5
Talladega County - Shocco Springs