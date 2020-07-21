AHSAA Expected To Announce Plan Thursday

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

High school sports fans as well as players and coaches got some very encouraging news Tuesday from the leadership at the AHSAA. The AHSAA's Medical Advisory Board is set to give its recommendations to the Central Board of Control Wednesday and after a vote the state will announce its guidelines moving forward. Details of what the plan will look like are unclear, but Savarese is pleased with the progress so far from school leadership. [Hear from AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese in the featured video] 

 

Programming Note: 

 

HS Football Media Days 
LIVE on WOTM & TV24!
Wed. July 22 
Time: 8AM - 1PM

 

Dadeville                  
Smiths Station         
Russell County        
Notasulga                
*Lanett 
Benjamin Russell 
Glenwood 
Reeltown 
Opelika 

 

Local HS Football Media Days
Friday, July 24
Calhoun County - Anniston Country Club

 

Tuesday, July 28
Etowah County - Downtown Civic Center

 

Wednesday, August 5
Talladega County - Shocco Springs

 

