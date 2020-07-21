Family Success Center in Etowah County Hires New Executive Director

An Etowah County family resource center has named a new executive director who is no stranger to the community or to the organization. The Family Success Center has hired long-time employee Emma Clapp to serve as the organization’s Executive Director. Clapp has been with the Family Success Center for eight years where she took on several leadership roles before being in charge. The Family Success Center is a ‘one stop shop’ resource center for families to receive the tools and guidance needed to help them become successful.

Clapp says those are just a few of the 12 active programs offered at the center. Despite the pandemic forcing many organizations to temporarily stop serving members of the community, the success center remained open to continue helping families in need. The pandemic has affected the center’s fundraising efforts to keep programs up and running for the community. Clapp says there are several upcoming events the organization has created to help raise funds. You can find out more about those events on the Family Success Center’s Facebook page. The organization has also turned its center into a cooling station for community members to take advantage of during hot summer days.

