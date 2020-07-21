Gov. Ivey Announces K-12 Schools to Receive $170M in COVID Relief Funds

Governor Kay Ivey has announced that $170 million from the state’s more than one-billion dollars in CARES Act funding will go to K-12 schools to buy digital devices for remote learning, healthcare support and equipment. $70 million will go directly to the Education Health & Wellness Grant Program to only be used to pay for the salaries of healthcare professionals to provide COVID-19 response or care, COVID-19 testing, temporary facility improvements and supplies for nurses, temperature screening equipment and more. All school districts will receive a minimum of $70,000 in health and wellness grants and additional amounts beyond that will be based on the number of students considered vulnerable. Each district will also receive $100,000 that will go towards purchasing digital devices and software. According to federal regulations, all school districts must spend the money by December 30th.