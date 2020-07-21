IRS Releases Top Tax Scams of 2020

The IRS has released a list of the top tax scams of 2020, calling it the ‘Dirty Dozen’ list. The list focuses on scams that not only target taxpayers but also emphasize aggressive and evolving schemes related to Coronavirus Tax Relief. One of the most common types are phishing scams, which the IRS calls a major threat. These schemes use fake emails and websites to steal personal information. Some also make fake charities and threatening impersonator phone calls. The IRS warns Americans to remain vigilant against these threats especially during the pandemic.