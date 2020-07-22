Community Recovery Fund Grant Round Two for Northeast Alabama Non-Profit Organizations

Round two of financial assistance for non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19 is now being awarded on behalf of the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Grants of up to $5,000 are available for non-profits which serve within the nine counties. Organizations that applied in the initial round one and were not funded may reapply for round two however, those that received a grant in round one cannot apply in the second round.

Applications will be accepted July 24th until September 15th. All applications will then be reviewed through September and October. To apply, visit yourcommunityfirst.org.

