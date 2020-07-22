GA Governor Encourages Masks Despite Legal Battle with Atlanta Mayor

Despite his fight against mandating masks, Georgia’s Governor has launched a campaign that encourages wearing a mask in public. Governor Brain Kemp has launched the “Four Steps in Four Weeks” program which recommends wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and following other guidelines outlined by his executive order. This new campaign comes after Kemp sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city for enforcing a mask requirement. Kemp says no city can create a mandate stricter than the state’s guidance, and that he is confident Georgians don’t need one to do the right thing. However, Mayor Bottoms says the lawsuit is a waste of time and money. A hearing on the lawsuit has been delayed after two judges have already recused themselves.