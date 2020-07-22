SBA Disaster Loans Available to Non-Profit Organizations in Alabama

Private NonProfit organizations in Alabama that sustained damage caused by storms, tornadoes, and flooding during the month of April could be eligible for low-interest rate disaster loans. The U.S Small Business Administration recently made the announcement that PNP’s located in Etowah, Marshall, Blount, and other counties are eligible to apply. Examples of PNP organizations include kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, and colleges. Organizations can borrow up to $2 million with an interest rate of 2.7% to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery, and equipment, inventory and other business assets. Applicants can apply by logging on to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. The filing deadline to submit applications is September 8th.