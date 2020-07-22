White House Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Deal with Pfizer and BioNTech

A pair of pharmaceutical companies say that it’s possible we could see a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The Trump Administration made a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to produce 600 million doses of a potential vaccine. The vaccine they’re promising is still in trials right now. However, if it proves safe and effective, and gets FDA approval, the companies say they could make the first 100 million doses by December. The deal also gives the U.S Government the rights to 500 million more doses. If it gets the green light, the vaccine could start the next trial phase by the end of this month.